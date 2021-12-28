The Washington Wizards are in Florida to face the Miami Heat tonight…well some of them. It turns out that Washington has seven players in health and safety protocols who will not play, while Bradley Beal who was recently out against the Philadelphia 76ers is now downgraded to out tonight.

Bradley Beal will not play tonight vs. Miami. https://t.co/nRQuRJLBg6 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 28, 2021

Even more bad news is the fact Rui Hachimura is one of the seven who is out and seemed to be making progress in his return to the team. Based on the injury report, the Wizards will be without majority of their reserve players. The point guard position will be a bit depleted as Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday will be out tonight.

Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will have a big task on his hands as he determines his starting lineup as well as who will get minutes off the bench. Another question that looms is who will back up Daniel Gafford if he happens to get in foul trouble. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

If the Wizards happen to pull off this win tonight, it’ll definitely be the talk of the night. Make sure to tune in tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV and NBC Sports Washington to see demise…er results.

DC ABOVE ALL!!!