Wizards sign Jordan Goodwin to 10-day hardship contract

The Washington Wizards have signed Capital City Go-Go guard Jordan Goodwin to a 10-day hardship contract the team announced Monday afternoon.

OFFICIAL: We've signed Jordan Goodwin to a 10-day contract. #DCAboveAll



In 14 games with the @CapitalCityGoGo:



◽ 15.8 PPG

◽ 5.9 RPG

◽ 3.6 APG — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 27, 2021

Goodwin has averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per in 14 games (11 starts) for the Capital City Go-Go, who have a 7-7 record this season. According to the press release, the St. Louis native led the Go-Go in scoring four times this season, including a 30 points against the Westchester Knicks on Nov. 5 and he is coming off a triple-double performance at the NBA G League Showcase in Las Vegas, where he tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Iowa Wolves.

The 23-year-old went undrafted this year following a four-year college career with Saint Louis University. Before college, Goodwin played for Wizards’ Bradley Beal’s AAU team, Bradley Beal Elite, from 8th grade through his senior year of high school.

The Wizards were able to sign Goodwin to the hardship which allows teams to exceed the 15-man roster limit if more than three players on the roster are each going to miss extended time due to illness or injury. Currently, Bradley Beal, Raul Neto and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are in health and safety protocols. Additionally, Thomas Bryant, who is recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, and Rui Hachimura have not played this season for the Wizards.

The Wizards will face the Miami Heat on the road tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET.