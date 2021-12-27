Game info

When: Tuesday, December 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols, Out); Raul Neto (health and safety protocols, Out); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; (health and safety protocols, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, questionable); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Heat: Victor Oladipo (Knee, Out); Markieff Morris (Whiplash, Out); Dewayne Dedmon (Knee, Out); PJ Tucker (Leg, questionable); Kyle Lowry (health and safety protocols, Out); Bam Adebayo (Thumb, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (17-16) are facing the Miami Heat (21-13) on the road Tuesday night. The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Wizards, who are 3-4 in division matchups, lost 112-97 to the Heat on Nov. 18 then beat them by 3 points just days later. This time around, the Wizards will be without superstar Bradley Beal, who is currently in health and safety protocols along with Raul Neto and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Rui Hachimura has not played in a game this season but according to NBA Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes, the forward will be dressed and available in Miami tomorrow evening but is still questionable. In a Monday tweet, Hughes added that Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Hachimura has progressed to 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 in team practices.

Rui Hachimura will be dressed and available in Miami tomorrow, but is still considered questionable. Wes Unseld Jr. says Hachimura has recently progressed to 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 against Wizards teammates. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 27, 2021

The Wizards are coming off a blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami, who has gone 5-1 against division opponents, will look to extend its three-game winning streak despite being down several players. Luckily for them, they’ll have their leading scorers Jimmy Butler (22.5 ppg) and Tyler Hero (2-.2 ppg) available to play.