The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-96 on Sunday night.

All I have to say is that this loss is unacceptable. Maybe the loss is semi expected because the Sixers have Joel Embiid, who scored 36 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Bradley Beal was out due to coronavirus protocols.

Embiid was dominant tonight, and Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell had no answer for him. To add insult to injury, Harrell was ejected.

But nevertheless, Washington shot under 40 percent this game, and just 64 percent from the free throw line. Besides a short stretch in the second quarter when the Wizards were leading, this was basically all Sixers, all the time. It sucked to watch this game.

On the bright side, we got to see Joel Ayayi, Isaiah Todd and Jordan Schakel get some minutes toward the end. While I wasn’t happy to see that Schakel missed all of his shots, at least Ayayi made one of his attempts. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Wizards’ scorers with 17 points.

Washington‘s next game is on Tuesday when they play the Miami Heat. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.