Wizards vs. 76ers GameThread

Wizards were able to salvage their 5-game road trip by winning their last 2, after dropping the first 3 on the trip. Now they will set their sights on a depleted Sixers team that has hampered by injuries, trade demands and COVID outbreaks.

Sitting at 16-16, the Sixers haven’t quite gotten their footing this season and has taken a step back among the Eastern Conference top teams. On paper, the Wizards would appear to be the stronger team, but the Wizards will be without their two starting swingmen, Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Can the Wizards get their 3rd in a row? Can they pick up continue their strong play at home this season?

Join us for the conversation here. The game will be on NBC Sports Washington at 6:00 p.m. ET.