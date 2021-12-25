NBA Christmas 2021 GameThread

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone. For us here at Bullets Forever and elsewhere in the SB Nation NBA universe, today is also the biggest broadcast day of the year with five games. Here they are, as of 2:45 a.m. ET, the time I wrote it:

The biggest story is that multiple rosters are decimated due to the coronavirus. Twelve Celtics players are out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, and it’s not clear if Boston will have enough players to field a roster this afternoon. The Nets are also coming off a teamwide outbreak where some recent games were postponed, including last Tuesday against the Wizards.

Other teams which were expected to be among the NBA’s best are currently having disappointing starts. The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals last season but are just 15-16 playing against a 14-18 Knicks team. The Lakers are 16-17. And the Mavericks are 15-16.

The Washington Wizards on the other hand are 17-15. (Hmmmm.....)

Enough of me complaining about another lack of a Wizards Christmas game. I hope you enjoy opening your Christmas presents and the basketball this afternoon and evening!