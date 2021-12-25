G League and Capital City Go-Go: Analysis of the numbers so far this season

A few days ago, Matt Modderno wrote about the Capital City Go-Go in the G League Showcase. With more games on the odometer, and the NBA snapping up G League and retired players to fill Covid-ravaged rosters, it seems a good time to check on the numbers.

Some league wide numbers:

Offensive rating (points scored per 100 possessions): 110.5

Pace: 97.5 possessions per 48 minutes

efg: 51.6%

3FG%: 33.7%

offensive rebounding percentage: 25.1%

turnover percentage: 17.1%

FTM/FGA: 0.114

The Go-Go are 7-7. They rank 22nd in offense, 12th in defense and 18th in pace.

Their most productive player, according to my Player Production Average metric, has been big man Jaime Echinique, who’s averaging 23.5 points, 17.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per 100 team possessions. Also 3.3 turnovers and 5.8 fouls. His ortg so far this season: 125.

Joel Ayayi, a Ye Olde Draft Analyzer (YODA) favorite, continues to be productive. On a 19.7% usage rate, he has a 128 ortg. His efg is 66.2% — 70.4% on twos and 38.2% from long range. After profiling as a G/F in the draft, the Wizards organization seems to be successfully shifting him to PG. His per 100 stats so far: 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.5 steals.

Two things pop in the numbers are areas for improvement: getting to the free throw line (just 1.5 FTA per 100 team possessions), and reducing turnovers (5.1 per 100). Cutting turnovers would fall into the “nice to have” category — his assist to turnover ratio is 2/1, which is good, especially for someone learning a new position in a league where the play can get helter-skelter.

League leaders per 100 team possessions (minimum 150 minutes played)

Points

Luka Samanic, WES — 42.9 Saben Lee, MCC — 37.9 Vernon Carey Jr., GBO — 35.1 BJ Johnson, LAK — 34.6 James Bouknight, GBO — 33.9

19. Cassius Winston, CGG — 30.7

Rebounds

Shevon Thompson, ACC — 23.6 Jordan Bell, SCW — 21.0 Greg Monroe, CGG — 19.9 Micah Potter, SXF — 19.7 Paul Reed, DEL — 19.7

Assists

Ryan Arcidiacono, MNE — 12.1 Mason Jones, SBL — 11.0 Xavier Moon, ACC — 11.0 Miles McBride, WES — 10.5 Keifer Sykes, FWN — 10.3

9. Joel Ayayi, CGG — 10.0

Steals

Jose Alvarado, BIR — 4.9 Shaquille Harrison, DEL — 4.8 Trevelin Queen, RGV — 4.2 Tremont Waters, WIS — 3.9 Jaden Springer, DEL 3.8

6. Jordan Goodwin, CGG — 3.8

Blocks

Kenny Wooten, MNE — 6.0 Jay Huff, SBL — 4.8 Romaro Gill, RAP — 4.7 Luke Kornet, MNE — 4.6 Neemias Queta, STO — 4.0

Offensive Rating

Terry Taylor, FWN — 153 (usage: 19.6%) Emmitt Williams, ACC — 152 (11.7%) Cheick Diallo, MCC — 139 (20.7%) DaQuan Jeffries, CPS — 138 (18.4%) Kaleb Johnson, AUS — 138 (14.3%)

37. Joel Ayayi, CGG — 128 (19.7%)

Usage

Vernon Carey Jr., GBO — 36.6% (ortg: 90) Luka Samanic, WES — 33.5% (122) Jared Butler, SLC — 32.6% (108) Cassius Winston, CGG — 31.4% (102) Jonathan Kuminga, SCW — 30.1% (85)

Player Production Average

Saben Lee, MCC — 243 Terry Taylor, FWN — 236 Cheick Diallo, MCC — 225 Shaquille Harrison, DEL — 215 Paul Reed, DEL — 211

25. Jaime Echenique, CGG — 164

Below are PPA scores for the Capital City Go-Go. PPA is pace neutral and accounts for defense. In PPA, 100 is average and higher is better.