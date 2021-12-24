Wizards overcome Kemba Walker to beat Knicks

When a depleted Wizards travel to New York to take on a depleted Knicks, you know it’s gonna be a barn burner.

So, both teams were missing key players due to Covid and injury. For the Wizards, Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were in health and safety protocols, Rui Hachimura remains out, and Thomas Bryant is sidelined as he recovers from last season’s torn ACL. Absent from the Knicks lineup were Immanuel Quickley, Nerlens Noel, Miles McBride and Kevin Knox (health and safety protocols), and Derrick Rose, ankle surgery.

Kemba Walker reentered the Knicks rotation when Rose hurt his ankle. He’d been dropped because of poor defense. And while his defense was still crummy last night, he put on an offensive show that kept things close — 44 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 threes, zero turnovers.

The Wizards won behind stellar performances from Corey Kispert — 20 points on 7 field goal attempts — Spencer Dinwiddie — 21 points on 14 shots, 7 rebounds and 12 assists — Aaron Holiday (15-3-5 on 11 fga), and Montrezl Harrell — 15 points on 7 fga, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Missing Beal and KCP, the Wizards had an excellent offensive night (132 ortg) and were terrible on defense (124 drtg).

Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide who wins and loses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

I’ve simplified them a bit. While the factors are usually presented as percentages, that’s more useful over a full season. In a single game, the raw numbers in each category are easier to understand.

Four Factors: Wizards 124 at Knicks 117 ﻿FOUR FACTORS KNICKS WIZARDS ﻿FOUR FACTORS KNICKS WIZARDS EFG 0.522 0.667 OREB 14 5 TOV 7 11 FTM 20 24 PACE 94 ORTG 124 132

Key Stats

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score (very similar to the one I used to call Scoreboard Impact Rating). PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard in this game. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. But some readers prefer it so I’m including PPA scores as well. Reminder: in PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

PTS = points scored

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. League average last season was 112.3. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are slightly modified versions of stats created by Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified slightly by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

Key Stats: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- Corey Kispert 33 64 20 205 14.2% 272 30.0 10 Spencer Dinwiddie 36 70 21 122 28.7% 190 23.2 0 Aaron Holiday 28 56 16 143 18.9% 190 18.3 7 Montrezl Harrell 22 43 15 187 16.4% 205 15.4 1 Daniel Gafford 26 50 11 175 13.5% 149 13.0 4 Kyle Kuzma 33 64 18 101 24.5% 97 10.7 15 Deni Avdija 29 56 14 121 18.3% 103 10.1 1 Davis Bertans 14 27 4 95 12.5% 68 3.2 2 Anthony Gill 1 1 0 0.0% 0 0.0 -5 Raul Neto 19 38 5 77 19.2% -39 0.0 0