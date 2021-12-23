A wonderful team effort by the Washington Wizards gives them the 124-117 win over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Washington was shorthanded being without two starters in Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but it didn’t seem to matter as the offense flowed down the stretch.

Wes Unseld Jr. had to make key adjustments beginning with the starting lineup. Aaron Holiday was the starting point guard moving Spencer Dinwiddie to shooting guard. Corey Kispert made his first career start in place of Caldwell-Pope. Many held their breath as the win wasn’t expected and the Wizards felt that and proved doubters wrong.

Washington had seven players in double figures, five of which were their starters. Dinwiddie led the way with 21 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Holiday had 16 points and Daniel Gafford finished with 11 points.

The biggest stat of the night was rookie Kispert scoring a career-high 20 points only missing one field goal in his first start.

.@corey_kispert already has a new career high but he's not done yet!



The net barely even moves on this one



— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 24, 2021

On the bench, Montrezl Harrell and Deni Avdija combined for 29 of the 38 bench points.

The second half is where Washington seemed to shine the most in the game as they were down 64-57 at the half and proceeded to out score the Knicks 33-22 in the third quarter courtesy of a 10-2 run to get them going.

Despite the victory, Knicks guard Kemba Walker who was recently activated after being left out the rotation scored a crazy 44 points, 28 at the half in the loss. Julius Randle had 23 points and Alec Burkes scored 20 for New York.

As enjoyable as this win was, the big problem is how can the Wizards play this type of basketball for the rest of the season and get back to winning form.

They get a couple days off for the Christmas holiday and return home on Sunday to face the Philadelphia 76ers. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.