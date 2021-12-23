Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols

Just hours before tip-off in New York City, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to an announcement from the team on Thursday evening. As a result, the shooting guard will not suit up against the New York Knicks tonight on the road.

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. New York. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 23, 2021

Beal is the second player this week to enter health and safety protocols and the third overall player this month on the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, according to a tweet from NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes.

Wes Unseld Jr. says KCP tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening. The Wizards just recently returned from a West Coast road trip. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 21, 2021

Kyle Kuzma was the first Washington player to enter health and safety protocols earlier this month. He has since returned to play after missing two games.

The Wizards will still face the Knicks on the road tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available to watch on NBC Sports Washington and NBA League pass.