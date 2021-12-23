 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols

The Wizards star will not suit up against the Knicks tonight.

By Greydy Diaz
Washington Wizards v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Just hours before tip-off in New York City, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to an announcement from the team on Thursday evening. As a result, the shooting guard will not suit up against the New York Knicks tonight on the road.

Beal is the second player this week to enter health and safety protocols and the third overall player this month on the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, according to a tweet from NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes.

Kyle Kuzma was the first Washington player to enter health and safety protocols earlier this month. He has since returned to play after missing two games.

The Wizards will still face the Knicks on the road tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available to watch on NBC Sports Washington and NBA League pass.

