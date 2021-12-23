Wizards at Knicks GameThread

After having their game against Brooklyn, that was originally scheduled on Tuesday, postponed, the Wizards look to finish up their road trip in New York City tonight against the Knicks.

The last game the Wizards played on Saturday, against the Jazz, featured one of the best wins of the year as the Wizards held off a Utah team that is 3rd in the Western Conference and had previously beat the Wizards the weekend before.

Now the Wizards will set their eyes on a struggling Knicks team that has gotten off to a much slower start than last season. Currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, at 14-17, the Knicks have struggled lately losing 5 out of their last 7 games.

Part of their struggle has been their inability to play defense at a level like they were able to during the 2020-21 season. Their team has even gone as far as benching Kemba Walker in an effort to help their defense and it did not work, so they have reversed course and brought Walker back into the rotation. Both teams have definitely had their struggles in recent games, so it will be interesting to see if the Wizards can build some momentum after their win in Utah.

Join the conversation here tonight. The game will be on NBC Sports Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET. Let’s get a win and hope Bradley Beal gets well soon.