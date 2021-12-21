The Washington Wizards have signed Capital City Go-Go rookie guard Jordan Schakel to a 10-day hardship contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Schakel is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for Capital City this season, who is 6-6 this season and third place in the G-League’s East Division. He is averaging nearly 40 percent of his three points shots which include an average of 3.1 made threes per game.

On the Wizards, Schakel would help Washington immediately with their need to improve their three point shooting. They are currently last place in the NBA for made threes per game (9.8) and third-worst overall in percentage (32.2 percent).

The Wizards are able to sign Schakel to the hardship exception because at least three players are out for at least the next 10 days due to injury or illness. Thomas Bryant has yet to play this season as he recovers from a knee injury. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday and Rui Hachimura has also yet to play this season. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could also grant an exception to any team.

The Wizards’ next game is scheduled to be on Thursday when they head on the road to play the New York Knicks.