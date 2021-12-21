On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols.

Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2021

Based on the report, Caldwell-Pope has tested positive for the coronavirus and could be out for up to 10 days. If he has two future negative tests that are 24 hours apart, he may be able to return sooner. This is what happened to Kyle Kuzma earlier this month.

According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Caldwell-Pope learned about his case yesterday evening.

Wes Unseld Jr. says KCP tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening. The Wizards just recently returned from a West Coast road trip. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 21, 2021

The Wizards, to this point, have escaped the wrath of the omicron variant — and the NBA’s general outbreak of cases. But given that the omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S. now and that life has largely moved on as if nothing’s wrong (unlike some other western countries like the Netherlands which is under lockdown), it was just a matter of time before a Washington player tested positive. Given that the Wizards just traveled together on a plane, it’s possible that more players will test positive in the coming days.

Washington’s next game is on Thursday when they head on the road to play the New York Knicks.

Get well soon, KCP.