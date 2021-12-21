 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope enters the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to report

Caldwell-Pope is the second Wizards player to enter coronavirus protocols this season.

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards v Utah Jazz
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is out due to coronavirus protocols.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols.

Based on the report, Caldwell-Pope has tested positive for the coronavirus and could be out for up to 10 days. If he has two future negative tests that are 24 hours apart, he may be able to return sooner. This is what happened to Kyle Kuzma earlier this month.

According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington, Caldwell-Pope learned about his case yesterday evening.

The Wizards, to this point, have escaped the wrath of the omicron variant — and the NBA’s general outbreak of cases. But given that the omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S. now and that life has largely moved on as if nothing’s wrong (unlike some other western countries like the Netherlands which is under lockdown), it was just a matter of time before a Washington player tested positive. Given that the Wizards just traveled together on a plane, it’s possible that more players will test positive in the coming days.

Washington’s next game is on Thursday when they head on the road to play the New York Knicks.

Get well soon, KCP.

