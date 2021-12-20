Happy Monday, and welcome to our latest SB Nation NBA Reacts survey!

The Washington Wizards are heading back home after a tough west coast road trip where they were destined to fall below .500 until they defeated the Utah Jazz last Saturday.

Along the way, the coronavirus has raged on, sidelining players on many teams, but not Washington’s … for now.

Washington won’t be back in action until Thursday because of the Brooklyn Nets’ ongoing outbreak, though it may change if the NBA makes more changes. In the meantime, fill out our survey below!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Fill out your results now! The survey will close tomorrow, and we will share your results before the Christmas weekend! Now, go out there and vote!

