Game Info

When: Friday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Return to competition reconditioning, Out); Aaron Holiday (Illness, Out); Deni Avdija (Illness, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Cavaliers: Dean Wade (Calf, Out), Cedi Osman (Back, Out); Collin Sexton (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (14-8) will look to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) for the second time this season on Friday night. In their first matchup last month, Washington pulled off a 97-94 win against Cleveland thanks to a go-ahead 3-pointer from Kyle Kuzma with 12 seconds left in regulation. Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell led with 22 points each and Bradley Beal followed with 15 points. Beal, who went 4-for-19 from the field, admitted his head wasn’t fully in the game due to the passing of his grandmother. His teammates stepped up to put a stop to Cleveland’s 4-game win streak.

This time around, the Cavaliers are on a 3-game win streak and the Wizards are coming off a win against the Timberwolves. If the Wizards can limit the Cavaliers to under 100 points again and defend well, they should be able to come away with another win. Last month, the Wizards limited them to just 9-31 shooting from beyond the arc. It also helped that Washington was perfect from the free-throw line, making 17-of-17 shots.

The post-game Ludacris concert will be even more enjoyable if the Wizards get the dub.