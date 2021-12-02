The Washington Wizards have resumed their postgame concert series this year. On Nov. 5, Go-Go artist Backyard Band as well as DC Vybe Band and DJ Ezzy held a concert after Washington’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. But they are not as famous as rapper Ludacris, who will have a concert on Friday, Dec. 3 after the Wizards play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ludacris is best known for songs like “Stand Up” and “Money Maker” which were No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts.

When I was in high school, and we’re talking from 1998-2002, Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy” was a popular hit that got the teachers facepalming and blushing when they heard the lyrics.

Anyway, Ludacris, or ... Christopher Bridges ... has a D.C. area connection. While his songs are often about Atlanta, the city where he originated as a rapper, he attended Centreville High School in Clifton, Va. for a year. If you aren’t familiar with Centreville and Clifton, they are located in southwestern Fairfax County, about 10 miles south of Washington Dulles International Airport.

While I was worried about my social life, @Ludacris was rapping in the hallways of my high school! #CvilleWildcats pic.twitter.com/3jc83SKkER — Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsayczarniak) March 25, 2015

To me, Centreville is best known as a sprawling suburb and home to one of the DMV’s “Koreatowns.” When you go to Centreville, there are strip malls lined with many Korean restaurants (Iron Age or Honeypig anyone?), bakeries (Shilla has good rice cake donuts) and supermarkets (Lotte and H-Mart). I knew that former ESPN and WRC-TV anchor/reporter Lindsay Czarniak was from there. But yes, Ludacris called once NoVA home too!

Hopefully, we’ll have a big crowd tomorrow night for Luda. NOW STAND UP!

Maybe we’ll see Chris Miller bust out a couple moves again while we’re at it just like when Dru Hill had their concert back in Feb. 2020!