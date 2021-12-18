Wizards at Jazz GameThread

Wizards are on a season-long 4-game losing streak and are trying to find their way out of this slump. They are at .500 for the first time this season after their 98-118 loss to the the Phoenix Suns. The Wizards, tonight, will have to go against the Utah Jazz, who are 20-8, on the season.

Last week the Wizards lost their first matchup to the Jazz, 123-98, thanks to dominant performances by Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. In order for the Wizards to have a chance, the Wizards will have to find a way to at least neutralize one of them. Should be interesting to see if the Wizards can pick up a win before heading back East to finish the rest of this 6-game road trip.

Join the conversation here tonight. The game will be on NBC Sports Washington at 9 P.M. E.T..