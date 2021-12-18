One month is all it took for us to go from feeling very confident about the Washington Wizards to not. Washington could be below .500 later tonight after a road game against the Utah Jazz. Bradley Beal continues to have a slow start, and Spencer Dinwiddie is still not gelling well with him. The defense, which was one of the NBA’s best early in the season, is now all but absent.

This is also a big time for the Washington Mystics. They will be in the WNBA Draft Lottery tomorrow and could get the top pick in next year’s WNBA Draft.

