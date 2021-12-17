The Washington Wizards continue their road trip. After back-to-back losses in Sacramento and Phoenix, they head on to Salt Lake City to rematch with the Utah Jazz that beat them last Saturday night.

Game info

When: : Saturday, December 18, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

How to watch: LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant (Out)

Jazz: Jared Butler (Day-to-Day).

Pregame notes

The Wizards are officially on a losing streak — The Wizards started the season marvelously at 10-3, but since then have been 5-12. Do the math, and you see that 30 games into the season the Wizards have regressed to their expected near 0.500 form. They also lost their last 4, and last 7 of 8. If they lose this one the Wizards will go belov 0.500. Yikes.

Rematch from last week, just away — The Wizards were stomped by 25 points at home. Now they face the same team that was playing its third game on the road in four nights, only now they are the travelling team playing their third game in four nights on the road...

Rotations — Coach Unsfeld Jr. tried a bunch of new rotations in the previous game against Phoenix. For instance, a forward-heavy rotation with Beal playing point. Bertans and Avdija shared the court at times. Kuzma played secondary ball-handler at others. It was interesting. It will be interesting to see which of these experiments continue.

Flashback: Wizards lose to the Jazz last weekend

Just a couple days ago the Wizards welcomed a tired Jazz team, that nevertheless had their number. Rudy Gobert was unstoppable in the paint, and Donovan Mitchell scored at will everywhere. Here are the highlights from that game: