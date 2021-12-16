Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. Our national results are below. The Wizards results were up yesterday. Sign up for SB Nation NBA Reacts below!

Fans believe Stephen Curry’s three point shooting record will stand for over 10 years

Last Tuesday, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen’s record as the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter. It is a remarkable achievement given that Curry made the record in just 789 games played. Allen made his 2,973 threes with 1,300 games played. Curry and his style of play could allow him to play at a very high level for another five years, and he could make over 4,000 threes by the time he retires.

In our national survey, 40 percent of fans thought the record would stand for at least 10 years. And 21 percent though it would take at least 20 years. Either way, it will take a loooong time before someone breaks Curry’s record.

Most fans think the NBA should act quicker to postpone games due to coronavirus outbreaks

In our second national question, 65 percent of respondents believed that the NBA should act quicker to postpone games due to coronavirus outbreaks. The league did not postpone any games until last Tuesday when ten players were placed in coronavirus protocols. Until then, the NBA seemed to be fine, or adamant that games go on even if many players can’t play due to getting the coronavirus. After all, about 97 percent of the league is “fully vaccinated” against the virus.

Still, the newly discovered omicron variant is proving to be more vaccine resistant and/or vaccine immunity is waning if one is not “boosted” with an additional dose.

The Washington Wizards, as you know, are one of the more vulnerable teams to an outbreak. Bradley Beal is openly not vaccinated and Kyle Kuzma is possibly not vaccinated himself. He recently was in protocols last week but has since returned to play. Washington also played against a Kings team where head coach Alvin Gentry was among several to test positive hours before tip-off. Hopefully, the Wizards won’t have another outbreak like last season which forced them to miss two weeks.

Most fans are also very worried about Zion Williamson’s long-term health

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been pegged as a potential “face of the NBA” since he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. But he has only played sparingly due to various injuries. And he hasn’t played yet this season due to a foot ailment.

Sixty-seven percent, or about two-thirds of respondents were very worried about his long term health in the NBA.

Thanks again for filling out our most recent survey! Our next one comes out on Monday!

