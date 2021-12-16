The Washington Wizards have lost their fourth straight game and have now lost seven of their last eight games in the month of December. The Wizards fell 118-98 to the Phoenix Suns on the road and the future of Washington just doesn’t look good.

Bradley Beal led the team with 26 points as the reserves combined for 48 of the Wizards 98 total points. Deni Avdija had 14 followed behind him was Montrezl Harrell with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Washington’s starters did not really show up as much as the next leading scorer after Beal was Aaron Holiday with 11 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with nine points. Kyle Kuzma only had four points and Daniel Gafford was scoreless with only three shot attempts.

The Phoenix Suns had eight players in double figures including all their starters. Landry Shamet led the way with 16 points and DeAndre Ayton had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. JaVale McGee was the star of the bench as he had 17 points. The Suns showed the Wizards what an all-around team looks like on both ends of the floor.

The team that started the season 10-3 is completely gone. Since that start, the Wizards have gone 5-12 and don’t seem to be making any adjustments at least until the return of Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant. Wes Unseld Jr. has some serious work to do as the lack of energy and assertion is quite evident.

The Wizards continue their west coast road trip and play the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.