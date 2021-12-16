Wizards at Suns GameThread

Still on the road but this time in Arizona. Tonight the Washington Wizards face the Phoenix Suns in what will be another tough game as Washington just can’t seem to get back on the path from earlier this season. Their troubles seem to be all over as they struggle at the point guard position, defense and some offensive woes like three-point shooting.

Since this is a back to back, Spencer Dinwiddie won’t play tonight but it’s not like he’ll be missed as he hasn’t been a factor at all for most of this season. No one truly knows if the previous knee injury is a bother or if him and Bradley Beal just aren’t the duo we imagined and hoped for.

At the rate Washington is going, they will not make it out of this season in one piece. Granted Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant aren’t back yet, but it’s some serious doubt their return will fix everything.

Wes Unseld Jr. has some real decisions to make even if it’s one’s fans may not like.

Game time is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.