The Washington Wizards suck and this performance was simply pathetic, especially given how it ended! I could say it in even stronger language, but I’ll leave it at that. They lost Wednesday night (Pacific Time) to the Sacramento Kings, 119-105.

Washington came into this game losing five of their last six games, facing a Sacramento team who also lost three straight. The first half wasn’t bad. Washington finished with a 57-56 lead, with Bradley Beal scoring 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

While the Wizards were able to hang onto the lead for much of the second half, the Kings made their run in the fourth quarter while the Wizards were simply lifeless. Sacramento outscored Washington 35-16. Harrison Barnes scored 15 of his 19 points in this period to turn an 89-84 Washington lead to a loss at their expense.

Beal finished with 30 points and 5 assists. Deni Avdija added 15 points off the bench. For the Kings, De’Aaron Fox led with 28 points.

This is an unacceptable loss, given that the Wizards were supposedly in a good position to win this game, especially since they led most of the time and had a lead well into the fourth quarter. But instead of being that “resilient bunch” able to hang on to get a win, the Kings played that role instead.

If you headed into tonight feeling confident about the Wizards, well, you may be one of those tulip traders in Amsterdam falling into the “sunk cost fallacy” back in 1637. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and I just have no confidence whatsoever in the team right now.

The Wizards are back in action later tonight (since it’s Thursday morning as I write this) when they play the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET, again on the road. See you in a few hours. And have a good night even though times have gotten rough.