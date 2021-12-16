Wizards at Suns preview: Washington faces Phoenix for the first time this season

The Washington Wizards face off against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Here is the preview:

Game Info

When and where: Thursday, December 16 at 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center

How to watch/listen: NBC Sports Washington on TV, The Team 980 AM/106.7-2 FM on the radio

Injury Report: For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura (out, personal); Thomas Bryant (out, knee)

For the Suns, Abdel Nader (out, knee); Devin Booker (out, hamstring); Dario Saric (out, knee)

What to watch for

The Wizards head into this back-to-back game after a 119-105 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Bradley Beal’s 30 points was not enough to help propel Washington to a victory. The Wizards shot 47.2 percent from the field but it was their shooting from beyond the arc that was worrisome and continues to be something the team struggles with this season. The Wizards were just 20.8 percent from the three-point line, making 5-out-of-24 shots. They are now 0-3 in their 6-game West Coast trip and have dropped their last six of seven games.

The Suns (22-5) are coming off a 111-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Tuesday. Point guard Chris Paul looked like vintage Chris Paul with a 24 point and 14 assist night while DeAndre Ayton added 28 points. Phoenix has remained being one of the NBA’s top teams after a surprising run to the NBA Finals last last season.

Washington will come into tonight’s game as underdogs. With their 15-14 record, they have dropped down to the 8th spot in Eastern Conference standings. Hopefully, they can squeak out a win to stay above .500 this season.