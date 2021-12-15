 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wizards at Kings GameThread

Chat about tonight’s game here.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Wizards v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. Watch it on NBC Sports Washington PLUS. Listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.

Let’s go Wizards.

Loading comments...