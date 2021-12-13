Happy Monday ladies and gentlemen!

In this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey, we will vote on our usual running metric, Washington Wizards fan confidence. But in addition, we also ask you very belatedly, who last month’s MVP was, when it seemed like Washington would end their run of sub-50 win regular seasons. And we ask you what is causing the Wizards’ slump in this … Disastrous December, or the December Doldrums. Your pick.

The survey is below!

As usual, this survey will only last until about Tuesday or so. Get your responses in now. I look forward to sharing the results later this week.

Hopefully the Wizards get it together over the next week while they are on a long road trip out west!

