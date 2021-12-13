SoWizards Podcast Episode: How to Fix the Staggering Wizards with WizTwitter’s fastbreconomics

In the latest episode of the #SoWizards podcast, co-hosts Kevin Broom and Ron Oakes-Cunningham are joined by one of the best follows on Wizards Twitter (and Bullets Forever community member), Akbar — better known as @fastbreconomics.

Akbar is deeply knowledgeable of key metrics and advanced analytics and brings illumination to the team’s strengths and weaknesses. In this wide-ranging discussion, we dissect what the team has done well, what’s gone wrong, and how they can address the challenges they face in both personnel and strategy.

Among the topics analyzed:

Washington’s good record with a negative scoring differential

The team’s roster of “mid” coming back to earth after a strong start, and whether their performance can swing back to the early season levels.

Is Bradley Beal a star?

Does Wes Unseld Jr.’s offensive philosophy need revision?

Is what’s wrong with Spencer Dinwiddie a problem with Dinwiddie’s on-court performance, or a problem with expectations of the kind of player he’d be?

We also touched on the Houston Rockets’ improbable winning streak, the outstanding play during that stretch from former Wizards player Garrison Mathews, and whether Kevin Porter Jr. is an NBA-quality player.

We wrapped up with holiday-style wish list of players who could help the Wizards and are realistic trade targets, if Tommy Sheppard decides to make a move.

Listen below, here or wherever you get your podcasts.