The Washington Wizards hit the road again, after a brief visit home where they lost to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The next stretch will test what this team is made of.

Game info

When: : Monday, December 13, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Kyle Kuzma (Out)

Nuggets: Will Barton, Austin Rivers, JaMychal Green, Jamal Murray (Out).

Pregame notes

The Wizards look bad as of late — The rout at home against Utah, a team that didn’t even play hard unraveled any remaining optimism for this team. Unless Beal and Dinwiddie can start producing and sharing the ball, things will probably continue to look bad.

Wes Unseld Jr. returns to Denver — Will be interesting to see if his inside knowledge of that team helps at all with the scouting report and game prep.

Rotations — It still feels like the rotations are a bit random. The Wizards will need to find consistency in their rotations, especially going on a a tough road trip where there is less margin for errors.

Flashback: Wizards beat the Nuggets in Denver

Earlier this year, the Wizards had one of their better performances of last season as they got a narrow 112—110 win over the Nuggets in Denver. Let’s see if they can repeat that feat. Here are the highlights from that game: