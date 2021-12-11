On Saturday, the Washington Wizards announced that forward Kyle Kuzma is out for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz due to entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols) is out tonight vs. Utah. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 11, 2021

The Wizards’ report indicates that Kuzma has tested positive at least once for the coronavirus, but he could be cleared if he has subsequent negative tests. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was in a similar situation where he tested positive but had two subsequent negative tests. If Kuzma continues to test positive, he will be out for at least 10 days.

Kuzma is averaging 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. His vaccination status is unclear because he declined to answer those questions on Media Day last September. It is important to note that vaccinated people still get the coronavirus but cases are generally milder than among those who are not. While it is tempting for some to say Kuzma is not vaccinated, it is still possible that he is, which would make his case a breakthrough infection.

