 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kyle Kuzma out due to NBA Health and Safety protocols

He has been evasive about whether he is vaccinated against the coronavirus or not.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons
Kyle Kuzma is out tonight.
Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

On Saturday, the Washington Wizards announced that forward Kyle Kuzma is out for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz due to entering the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.

The Wizards’ report indicates that Kuzma has tested positive at least once for the coronavirus, but he could be cleared if he has subsequent negative tests. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was in a similar situation where he tested positive but had two subsequent negative tests. If Kuzma continues to test positive, he will be out for at least 10 days.

Kuzma is averaging 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. His vaccination status is unclear because he declined to answer those questions on Media Day last September. It is important to note that vaccinated people still get the coronavirus but cases are generally milder than among those who are not. While it is tempting for some to say Kuzma is not vaccinated, it is still possible that he is, which would make his case a breakthrough infection.

Get well soon Kuz.

Loading comments...