Happy 15th Birthday Bullets Forever!

Today is a special day in site history. It is Bullets Forever’s 15th Birthday!

In the wee morning hours of this day back in 2006, BF Founder and our first-ever site manager, Mike Prada welcomed us here from another blog he created, Bullets Fever.

Since BF was founded, this site has covered many significant moments throughout Wizards history, such as:

Washington’s short-lived rivalry with the first edition of the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

The infamous locker room incident between Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton in 2009.

John Wall was drafted No. 1 by the Wizards in 2010 and Bradley Beal was drafted No. 3 in 2012.

The Wizards made three second round playoff runs in 2014, 2015 and especially 2017. That was when John Wall made a game-winning three with seconds left in Game 6 of the second round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

Washington made their first change at the top of the front office since 2003 when then-President of Basketball Operations Ernie Grunfeld was ultimately replaced by Tommy Sheppard.

In addition to the Wizards, our site has grown to include the Washington Mystics since 2014 where we have covered some of the biggest moments in their franchise history, most notably in 2019 when they won their first championship.

First, I want to take this time to thank Mike for founding this very site and for making this place the largest and most vibrant online community of Washington Wizards fans on the internet. Mike, without your vision, our online community would not exist.

Next, I also want to thank all of Bullets Forever’s writers, past and present, for producing great content and reports over the last 15 years. Some of our past writers have moved onto other national outlets and I am very proud to see that. Others have moved on to advance in their professional careers outside of writing. And I still am humbled to be in this role today as a major voice (but of course, not the only one) in this community.

Last, but definitely not least, thank you, the readers for helping BF thrive throughout the years. The last 15 years were a blast. Let’s keep this thing going for 15 more! And 15 more after that!