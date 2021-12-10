Game info

When: Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (right ankle injury, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (15-11) will face the Utah Jazz (18-7) on Saturday for the first time this season. Washington is coming off a 119-116 win to the Pistons after Kyle Kuzma made a game-winning corner three with 0.6 seconds left in overtime. Kuzma finished the night with a season-high tying 26 points and grabbing, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 and 13 points respectively. In that game, the Wizards managed to shoot above its averages in field goals (47.7%) and three-pointers (37.5%). Beal continues to lead the Wizards with 22.6 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Utah is on a roll, winning their last 6 games. In their Thursday night 118-96 win against the Sixers, the Jazz had 8 players score in double-figures. Donovan Mitchell led with 22 points and Rudy Gobert followed with 17 points and 21 rebounds. Mitchell is averaging team-high 24.6 points, five assists and 1.7 steals. The reserves scored combined for 48 total points. The Wizards will have their hands full with this team, who currently third in West Coast conference standings.

The Wizards have gone 8-3 at home and the Jazz are 9-3 in road games. Getting their second consecutive win this week would be a good boost for the Wizards ahead of their 6-game road trip coming up.