Wizards at Nets game on Dec. 21 to be aired on TNT

The Washington Wizards are 13-8 in the first quarter of the 2021-22 NBA season. In part because of their accomplishments, they will get one more nationally televised game.

On Wednesday, the Wizards announced on a press release that their Dec. 21 road game against the Brooklyn Nets will be flexed into national television. It will now be aired on TNT. The game will still be aired at 7:30 p.m. ET.

It doesn’t happen often when the Wizards get flexed onto national television. But since they have had their best start since at least the 2014-15 season (if not much earlier), the Wizards are starting to turn heads in the national media. In general, that’s a good thing.

Washington’s next nationally televised game will be on Jan. 21 when they host the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET. They have another TNT game on Feb. 1 when they are on the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks.