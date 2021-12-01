As they say, there’s no place like home. The Washington Wizards got back in the win column after a 115-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

This game was a rather even affair, but Minnesota was leading throughout much of the second and third quarters. Oddly enough, it wasn’t like the Timberwolves were shooting lights outs. Rather, the Wizards offense stagnated again, in particular from three where Washington shot just 2-of-11 from long range in the first half.

Washington was able to get things going their way in the fourth quarter when Minnesota couldn’t get a field goal for a five minute stretch, giving them a 110-103 lead with 3 minutes left. This broken play leading to a Daniel Gafford dunk helped break things open.

Of all of Washington’s players, Montrezl Harrell (27 points) and Daniel Gafford (18 points, 10 rebounds) led the way as Washington continued showing their strength from the center position. Bradley Beal added 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Davis Bertans also got going, scoring 15 points, making 3-of-4 of his three point shot attempts.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 34 points and 10 rebounds, but had to leave the game early in the fourth quarter due to falling on his buttocks awkwardly after a dunk.

The Wizards’ next game is on Friday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gametime is at 7 p.m. ET.