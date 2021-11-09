Game info

When: Wednesday, November 10, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM

Injury Report

Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out);

Cavs: Collin Sexton (Knee, Out); Isaac Okoro (Hamstring, Out); Lauri Makkanen (Health and Safety protocols); Kevin Love (Health and Safety protocols)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (7-3) will face the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) on the road this Wednesday. The Wizards have won their last two games. They beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night after shooting 57.4% from the floor. Bradley Beal led the team with 30 points and 8 assists in the 101-94 win. Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma each added 15 points. Kuzma also grabbed 10 boards, finishing night with a solid double-double.

Going into their game the Wizards will have to tighten up as they were out rebounded, turned the ball over more than the Bucks on Sunday. Daniel Gafford, who scored 11 points against Milwaukee, showed how skilled and aggressive he is on the defensive end and the Wizards will continue to benefit with him on the floor.

The Cavaliers will be shorthanded due to several players recovering from injuries and being placed in health and safety protocols. On Monday afternoon, the team announced Collin Sexton tore his meniscus and will undergo additional evaluation.

There is no immediate timetable on the guard’s return. This is a big loss for Cleveland, who is having a strong start to the season, as Sexton was averaging a team-high 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists before to the injury.

The Cavaliers have won their last 4 games, including their last against the Knicks on Sunday by 17 points. In that game Ricky Rubio had 37 points, 10 assists and 3 rebounds off the bench. Evan Mobely almost had a double-double with 26 points and 9 rebounds. Center Jarrett Allen put up 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Darius Garland had 16 in the team’s win. Even though they will be without Sexton, the Cavaliers still have plenty of players who can give the Wizards a run for their money.