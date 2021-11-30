Game info

When: Wednesday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt (Day-to-Day); Jaden McDaniels (Day-to-Day); Patrick Beverley (Groin, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (13-8) will return home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) for the first time this season on Wednesday. Washington split their 4-game road trip, beating the Thunder and Magic while losing to the Pelicans and Spurs. They are fresh off a 116-99 loss against one of the worst teams in the league — the San Antonio Spurs. In that Monday night game, all five starters scored in double-figures and Bradley Beal led all players with 18 points and 8 assists despite his struggle to knock down shots. The Wizards star went 8-for-21 from the field (38.1%) and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc (20%), which are well below his season averages. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie, who both shot well, added 17 and 16 points respectively.

The Timberwolves are in the top half of Western Conference standings and have won their last two games against the 76ers and the Pacers. Karl-Anthony Towns is leading his team in both points (23.5) and rebounds (9) per game. He’s had great help in Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, who are averaging 22 and 19 points per game respectively. The pair currently attempt the most threes on the team but it is the Edwards that makes the most with an average of 3 made per game. The second-year player also leads the team in steals (1.6) per game. Washington’s defense needs to be better than it has been lately if they want to slow down this trio. Additionally, the Wizards need to be aware of where Edwards because he will put any opponent on a poster.

The Wizards are 7-2 at home and the Timberwolves are 4-4 not he road.