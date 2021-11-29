The San Antonio curse continues for the Washington Wizards as the team fell to the Spurs, 116-99.

The loss marks the Wizards’ 22nd consecutive loss against the Gregg Popovich-coached side on their home floor. For some perspective, Washington’s leading scorer during their last road win over the Spurs was Mitch Richmond, who poured in 31 points back in 1999.

In the first half, the Wizards came out on top in what was a close contest early, taking a 51-45 advantage into halftime. But once again, the team’s frigid outside shooting kept the lead from ballooning further. They shot just 1-for-11 from deep in the first two quarters.

San Antonio took control after the break with a red-hot 16-for-24 shooting clip. They outscored Washington by 12 the third spearheaded by Derrick White, who tallied 18 of his 24 points in that span.

The Wizards got a balanced scoring effort from their starters. All five reached double-figures, with Bradley Beal’s 18 points and eight assists leading the way.

However, the bench fell flat in this one. Montrezl Harrell failed to score 10 points for the first time in 21 games this season. His six-point effort was the most off the pine.

San Antonio also pummeled Washington in fast break points, 17-0.

The Wizards finish their road trip with a 2-2 record. They return home on Wednesday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.