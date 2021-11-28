Game info

When: Monday, November 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Spurs: Devin Vassell (Day-to-Day); Doug McDermott (Knee, Out); Zach Collins (Foot, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (13-7) continue their tour of the Lone Star State Monday evening when they travel to AT&T Center to face the San Antonio Spurs (5-13). The Wizards head to San Antonio following back-to-back wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder (101-99) and the Dallas Mavericks (120-114). After struggling for most of the outing against the Thunder, Bradley Beal and company came out strong versus a quality Mavs side that currently sits in fifth in the West. With sharpshooter Davis Bertans back from injury, Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. has 10 players at his disposal.

As for the Spurs, after being one of the top teams in the Western Conference for most of Coach Gregg Popovich’s tenure, the former champions have struggled to start the season. San Antonio had lost six straight games before besting the Boston Celtics by eight points on Friday night at home. The team currently lags in the standings with just five wins in 18 games. The Spurs have a young team — their top five scorers are all under the age of 27 — but there have been growing pains, to put it gently.

The team is led by 25-year-old Dejounte Murray (18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game) and Keldon Johnson, 22, who is putting up 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.