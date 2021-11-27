Former Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is looking to play some games for the Houston Rockets “in the near future,” according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news comes not long after it was reported that he may not play any games this season for Houston due to a lack of trade interest around the NBA. The Rockets have looked for options to trade Wall and the remaining two years of his supermax contract.

For Wall and the Rockets, both sides are at an impasse. It’s clear that Wall would like to play for an NBA contender while the Rockets are rebuilding and don’t have him in their long term plans. But given Wall’s injury history, especially his Achilles injury when was in Washington, no team was willing to acquire his contract. And at the same time, the Rockets are 2-16 and can use some additional help from a veteran who can show the ropes in more ways than just showing up in practices and cheering the team on at games in uniform.

The news is also good for Wizards fans in this respect. Houston will visit Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Capital One Arena. While this isn’t Wall’s first game back in D.C. as a Rocket, this is the first time he will be at the arena with fans. Therefore, this should be a pretty emotional second homecoming for Wall.