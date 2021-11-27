Another day, another close win! The Washington Wizards overcame a 69-61 halftime deficit to win 120-114 over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points to lead Washington in this one as the Wizards shot 57.7 percent from the field while Dallas shot just 47 percent. This game was a seesaw affair, as the two teams exchanged leads 21 times and 12 ties. Neither team led by double digits.

The most recent tie happened with 1:56 left in regulation after Luka Doncic, who scored 33 points, made a driving layup. But from there, Washington took a 5-0 run after a three point shot by Kyle Kuzma (22 points) and a dunk by Daniel Gafford (14 points, 10 rebounds).

Washington now is 13-7 and tied with the Miami Heat for second place in the Eastern Conference. The Mavericks are now 10-8.

The Wizards have one more game on their road trip when they head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Monday. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET. See you then.