Game info

When: Saturday, November 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Foot, Day-to-day); Frank Ntlikina (Calf, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (12-7) will play the Dallas Mavericks (10-7) tonight for the first time this season. The Wizards are fresh off a Friday night win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were led by Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who each scored 20 points. Caldwell-Pope had one of his best games this season, making 8-out-of-13 field goals and 4-out-of-7 shots from behind the arc. His performance was right on time for Washington after starting the game of slow and being behind by as much as 10 points in the first half. Montrezl Harrell added 14 points and Kyle Kuzma had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Gafford was a big piece of the team’s defense last night with his career-high and NBA season-best 8 blocks.

Unlike Washington who will play their second game of a back-to-back, the Mavericks haven’t played a game since Tuesday, which resulted in a 112-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Wizards will look to contain Kristaps Porizingis and Luka Doncic as best as they can. Doncic and Porizingis are averaging 25.1 and 21 points respectively. Doncic is leading his team not only in scoring but also rebounds (8.4) and assists (8). In their last game, the duo combined for 56 points.