Game info

When: Friday, November 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle, Day-to-day)

Pregame notes

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards (11-7) continue their 4-game road trip, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) for the first time this season. The Wizards, who are coming off back-to-back losses, are struggling from the three-point line, not taking care of the ball and aren’t consistently showing up on the defensive end. In their latest loss against the Pelicans, Washington went 7-for-31 (22.6 percent) from beyond the arc, which is below their season average of 32.1 percent. They also didn't shoot well from the free-throw line, making 23-out-of-36 shots (63.9 percent). Their season average now is 78 percent. The Wizards turned the ball over 19 times in regulation compared to New Orleans’ 10 times. 13 of those turnovers came in the first half alone.

In the 127-102 loss, Bradley Beal led his team with 23 points, despite going 0% from downtown. To be fair, Kyle Kuzma and Raul Neto did not make a 3-pointer either. Additionally, Davis Bertans went 1-9 (11%) from beyond the arc. Beal is shooting his career-best from the free-throw line, making 93.5 percent in the last 15 games. That was not the case yesterday when he made just 1-of-3 shots. Montrezl Harrell shot worse, making just 2-out-of-8 free throws. Raul Neto and Spencer Dinwiddie followed with 13 and 11 points respectively. The only other player to score in double-figures was Montrezl Harrell with 10.

Oklahoma City has lost their last 4 games and it is unclear if their top scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will suit up due to a right ankle sprain. Without Gilgeous-Alexander their chances of beating the Wizards aren’t high but based on the way the Wizards have played their past few games, they should have some confidence going into Friday’s game. Luguentz Dort is the Thunder’s second leading scorer with 17.1 points per game and is coming off a 27-point game against the Jazz. The small forward is having an impressive offensive month and it doesn’t look like he is slowing down. Josh Giddey, who put up 19 points in his last game, is leading Oklahoma City in rebounds (7.3) and assists (5.8).

The Wizards need to regroup and they should be able to do it against this Oklahoma City team.