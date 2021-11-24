Wizards vs Pelicans GameThread

The Wizards are back on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2nd time in 10 days. The first meeting was a 105-100 victory for the Wizards. This will be the first of four straight games on the road for the Wizards.

After starting off hot, the Wizards have cooled off, losing 3 of their last 4 games. Can they pick things back up on this road trip? Can they get consistent shooting from Bradley Beal?

Even though it is early, the Pelicans are young and still missing their superstar, Zion Williamson, so these are the type of games, that if the Wizards are truly a good team, they should win.

Let’s kick off the conversation.

Game will be tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. You can also listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.