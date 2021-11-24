SoWizards podcast looks at what’s missing from the Wizards offense

The Washington Wizards are 11-6, but their offense has been trending in a worrisome direction. In the latest episode of the #SoWizards podcast, Kevin and Ron talk about what’s going wrong and how the team might address these issues to maintain their winning ways.

They discuss how Spencer Dinwiddie’s game has changed in his return to action from last season’s knee injury — fewer drives and free throws, more threes (as a share of his offensive possessions) — and whether the team is getting enough from him to stay in the top six in the East.

Other topics:

How the change in officiating may be hurting Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal, but helping Deni Avdija

Whether or not Ron should watch the movie Fletch, and

What the Wizards need to do to incorporate Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans when they return to action.

Ron conjuries the indelible image of whether Dinwiddie is Bertans with a fro.

Happy Thanksgiving!