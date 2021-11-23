Game info

When: Wednesday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Pelicans: Devonte’ Graham (Out); Didi Louzada (Out); Zion Williamson (Out); Daulton Hommes (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (11-6) are facing the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) for the second time this month on Wednesday. The Wizards, who are coming off a loss to the Hornets, beat the Pelicans 105-104 last week without Bradley Beal. In that game, Spencer Dinwiddie had a great game, leading Washington in scoring with 27 points. He made half of his attempts from beyond the arc and nearly had double-double with 9 rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell added 18 and 15 points respectively. The Pelicans had four players score in double-figures: Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valančiūnas, Devonte’ Graham and Josh Hart. Ingram put up a team-high 31 points.

The New Orleans are sitting one spot from the bottom of the Western conference standings. They lost their last two games against the Pacers and Timberwolves. The Wizards shouldn’t be too worried but do need to be focused on the Pelicans top 2 scorers Ingram (21.4 PPG) and Valančiūnas (19.1 PPG). Additionally, they need to be aware of the Pelicans’ reserves, who contributed an impressive 51 points. In Pelicans’ last loss, Willy Hernangomez put up 19 points off the bench. Nickel Alexander-Walker added 14 points.

This time around Washington will have Beal, which puts them in a greater position to beat the Pelicans again. The Wizards star is averaging 23.3 points, 5.4 rebound and 6.1 assists per game through 14 games. They should bounce back this game and start their 4-game road trip on a high note.