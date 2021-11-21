Game info

When: Monday, November 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Hornets: P.J. Washington (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (11-5) will face the Charlotte Hornets (10-8) for the second time this season on Monday night. Last Wednesday, in their first matchup, the Wizards lost to the Hornets 87-97 on the road. In that game, the Wizards struggled offensively overall, going 36.7 percent (33-90) from the field and even worse from beyond the arc, making 19 percent (8-42) of their shots. Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t make a basket in his 28 minutes on the floor. Bradley Beal led with 24 points and 7 assists. The only two other players to score in double-figures were Daniel Gafford (20 points) and Montrezl Harrell (15 points). The Hornets had a total of six players score in double-figures and were led by Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges, who scored 19 and 17 points respectively. While Charlotte shot better that game, Rozier and Bridges shot the worst from downtown. Rozier went 1-for-7 and Bridges went 1-for-4. LaMelo Ball only made 2-out-of-7 three-pointers but finished the night with 11 points, 6 rebounds and a team high 14 assists.

The Wizards will need to have to a better offensive night if they want to compete with the Hornets. It will be hard for the Wizards to win if Dinwiddie goes scoreless again. Kyle Kuzma, who only scored 5 points in last Wednesday, will also have to have a better night offensively. The Hornets grabbed more rebounds overall than the Wizards, especially offensively. The Wizards need to be more aggressive in the front court and crash the boards.

Defensively, the Wizards need to slow the young Hornets down. It’s not easy to beat a team when they have six players score in double-figures.