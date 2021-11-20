The Washington Wizards snap their two-game losing streak with a close win over the Miami Heat, 103-100.

It all started in the fourth as the Wizards went on a 19-6 run to bring their deficit down as it seemed the game was over. Washington pulled through making key shots and defensive stops. With a 1:43 seconds remaining in the fourth and tied at 96, Spencer Dinwiddie came through with this three-pointer to give the Wizards the lead over Miami.

Kyle Kuzma made critical free throws to keep the lead at three, but an interesting foul call on Bradley Beal sent Jimmy Butler to the line and Washington’s lead was cut to just one.

Another foul sent Kuzma to the line as he sunk both free throws to put their lead at 103-100. A great defensive effort by Montrezl Harrell forced Butler to miss a game tying three-point shot and secure the win for Washington.

Beal led the team with 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds as Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both had 16 points hitting critical three-point shots to help the Wizards rally back in the game.

Harrell had 13 of the 38 bench points followed by Deni Avdija with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

As for Miami, Butler had 29 points and Tyler Herro scored 20 points off the bench. P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebeyo combined for 29 points. The Heat struggled from three-point range only making seven of their 27 attempts.

Washington moves up to 7-1 at home and 11-5 overall only half a game behind the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference.

Wizards will play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday to hopefully even the home and home series between the two teams.