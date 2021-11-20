Centers leading 10-5 Wizards in production

Fifteen games into the season, the picture of this year’s Wizards is still fuzzy. A better than average defense seems likely, though top 12 seems more probable than top 5.

The offense seems headed towards below average with a lack of playmaking and subpar shooting.

The Wizards currently rank 8th in defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions) and 17th in offensive rating (points scored per 100 possessions. Their ortg is right at league average, which doesn’t quite capture their performance so far this season.

Accounting for the quality of their opponents thus far, the Wizards offense is underperforming average by 1.6 points per 100 possessions. If they continue to play as they have, they’re likely to see their offensive efficiency ranking slide into the 20s.

There are reasons to think they’ll improve offensively. Bradley Beal has had consecutive good games after an abysmal start to the season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is probably going to start shooting better, as could Raul Neto. In fact, my in-season three-point percentage forecaster predicts that 5 of the 8 regular three-point shooters will end the season with a better percentage than they’ve shot so far.

Naturally, there are also reasons to think they’ll stay where they are or get a little worse. Montrezl Harrell has been an efficient scorer but never to this degree. And Spencer Dinwiddie’s efficiency was cooled after a hot start.

What’s clear is that Washington’s offense is heavily reliant on Dinwiddie and Beal for playmaking. Neto’s a decent passer but is more of a diminutive SG than a playmaking PG. The same is true of Aaron Holiday. Both have performed PG duties, and both have elevated turnover rates and assist to turnover ratios below 2/1.

Beal’s become a turnover machine as well. Among players with at least 125 minutes played, he’s tied for 9th most turnovers per 100 possessions. Here’s the list:

Turnovers in themselves aren’t necessarily a problem, though in general, the fewer the better. Big-time playmakers are often high in turnovers — they compensate by having positives that significantly outweigh the negatives. In Beal’s case, he has an ast/tov ratio of just 1.4 — well below average (about 1.7), and solidly below the 2.0 mark of better playmakers.

Note: I’m not comparing Beal to the freakish Chris Paul who produces 15.4 assists per 100 team possessions with an ast/tov ratio of 4.7. That’s 4.7 assists per turnover.

Player Production Average

Player Production Average (PPA) metric credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, play-making, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls), each in proper proportion to how much it contributes to winning or losing.

PPA is pace neutral, accounts for defense, and includes a “degree of difficulty” factor that rewards guys for playing more difficult minutes. There’s also an accounting for role/position. In PPA, 100 is average, higher is better, and replacement level is 45. It usually takes a score of 225 or higher to be part of the MVP conversation.

The PPA score is not saying one player is “better” than another in terms of skill, ability, athleticism, or replaceability (if the players hypothetically switched teams or were placed on a hypothetical average team). Rather, PPA shows production so far this season in terms of doing things that help teams win NBA games.

Wizards PPA through games played Nov. 18 ﻿PLAYER GMS MPG PREV PPA ﻿PLAYER GMS MPG PREV PPA Daniel Gafford 12 20.6 183 163 Montrezl Harrell 15 28.7 146 162 Spencer Dinwiddie 13 29.8 164 155 Bradley Beal 12 35.9 112 110 Kyle Kuzma 15 33.4 93 96 Deni Avdija 15 21.7 73 89 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 15 30.5 99 83 Corey Kispert 14 12.3 65 69 Raul Neto 14 20.6 91 41 Aaron Holiday 15 18.6 55 38 Dāvis Bertāns 7 16.9 21 21 Non-Rotation Isaiah Todd 3 2.3 264 250 Joel Ayayi 3 2.0 0 117 Anthony Gill 4 6.3 69

