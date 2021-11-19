Game info

When: Saturday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Heat: Markieff Morris (Neck, Out); Tyler Herro (Wrist, Out); Victor Oladipo (Quadriceps, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards return home to the nation’s capital hoping to steal a game back from the Miami Heat. Riding a two-game losing streak, Washington’s offense and defense need to get back on track Saturday night against Jimmy Butler and co.

It will be a rocking environment in the district as it’s Dads’ night — the first 5,000 fans will get a limited edition md hat.

Before dropping their past two, the Wizards had been on a five-game winning streak. The Heat were able to withstand 30 points from Bradley Beal, and the one-two scoring punch of Butler (32 points) and Bam Adebayo (20) was too much in what ended as a lopsided win for Miami.

If the Wizards are to take it to their opponents come Saturday, Beal and Montrezl Harrell will need to continue to lift the team on both ends of the floor. Harrell, acquired in the offseason in the Russell Westbrook trade, is averaging 17.4 points per game this season but had just 12 against Miami on Thursday. The pair have shown what they can do when they’re on, and the team will need that connection this weekend.

In other news, Isaiah Todd has been assigned to the Wizards’ G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.