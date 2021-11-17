Wizards at Hornets GameThread

It’s another Washington Wizards Game Day! And the Kings of the East are ready to knock down anyone in their path! Tonight’s game is a Southeast Division showdown as the Wizards are in Charlotte taking on the Hornets.

Washington is currently on a five-game win streak and hasn’t let up this season as they stand at 10-3 atop the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal is set to return tonight after missing two games for personal reasons.

The Hornets are on a win streak as well, but Washington is looking to demolish that tonight. The key matchup will be between the young veteran in LaMelo Ball and the seasoned veteran in Spencer Dinwiddie. Who will come out blazing?

Charlotte will be without P.J. Washington and the Wizards are still without Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura. Thomas Bryant isn’t expected to return until December.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

Who will be tonight’s leading scorer for the Wizards? What’s your predictions for the game? Let’s hear it!

DC ABOVE ALL!!!