Game info

When: Thursday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out)

Heat: Marcus Garrett (Wrist, Day-to-day); Jimmy Butler (Ankle, Out); Markieff Morris (Neck, Out); Dewayne Dedmon (Groin, Day-to-day); Bam Adebayo (Knee, Day-to-day); Victor Oladipo (Quadriceps, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards could not have shot the ball any worse Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. The Wizards were a collective 8-for-42 (19%) from three in the 10-point loss to the Hornets.

Here’s how the Wizards shot from behind the arc in North Carolina.

Kyle Kuzma: 1-for-8

Spencer Dinwiddie: 0-for-4

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 0-for-5

Deni Avdija: 1-for-7

Corey Kispert: 0-for-2

Aaron Holiday: 1-for-3 (the one came in garbage time)

Bradley Beal: 5-for-11

Washington picked up its fourth loss of the season Wednesday evening against a formidable squad. The Wizards have lost eight straight in Charlotte, and tonight’s outcome was no less painful than previous ones.

The team immediately hops on a flight for Miami, where they will have under 24 hours to regroup. The whirlwind tour continues after the matchup with the Heat as the Wizards fly home to face the same opponent at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Miami is struggling with injures, and the silver lining to Wednesday’s affair is that the Wizards couldn't possibly shoot the ball worse from three, right...?